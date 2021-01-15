Larry Ray Fann, 71, of Decherd, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on April 26, 1949 to the late James Ray and Ola Mae (Phelps) Fann. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Winchester Memorial Park with John Anderson officiating. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021

