Larry Ray Fann, 71, of Decherd, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on April 26, 1949 to the late James Ray and Ola Mae (Phelps) Fann. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Winchester Memorial Park with John Anderson officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021