Larry Walter Alexander, 81, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the presence of his loving wife Cathie. Larry was born in Watertown, New York on Oct. 24, 1939 to the late Esther and Gerald Alexander. Visitation will be at Moore-Cortner funeral home in Winchester at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Franklin County Country Club.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 10, 2021