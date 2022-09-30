Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Larry Wayne Hill, 74, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on July 15, 1948, to the late John and Amie Lou Hill. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Chapel with Chris King, David McGee, and Ray Gardner officiating. Larry was transported to Franklin Memorial Gardens for interment on the 1929 fire engine driven by members of the Winchester Fire Department. Serving as pallbearers were members of the Winchester and Decherd Fire Department, Gary Greeson, Eddie Scharer, Terry Derryberry, Robin Hood, Tony Reed, and Zack Langford and military honors were bestowed by the United States Army.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 2, 2022
