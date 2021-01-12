Graveside service for Laura Emogene “Emo” Thompson Payne, 92, of Shelbyville, will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Willow Mount Cemetery with Craig Collins and Jeff Smith officiating. Ms. Payne passed from this life, Jan. 8, 2021, at home with her family at her side after an extended illness.
A native of Bedford County, she was born Dec. 26, 1928, to the late Walter Powell and Eva Virginia Collins Thompson and was preceded in death by: her husband of 65 years, James W. Payne, Sr.; sister, Sara Juanita Ippoliti; and brother, Ernie Thompson.
Ms. Emo worked for First National Bank and later worked as a teacher’s aide, at Harris Middle School for 30+ years. She loved to go to the local Library on a weekly basis, loved shopping and had a “green thumb” for potted plants. She served as secretary for her graduate class of 1947 of SCHS, and was a long time member of the Southside Church of Christ.
Survivors include: children, James Willard (Reada) Payne, Jr. of Tullahoma, Thomas Lee (Susan) Payne of Murfreesboro, and Laura Ellen (Gary Gibbs) Horton of Tullahoma; grandchildren; Lyndsey (Kevin) Lonning, Ashley Carter, Jonathan (Taylor) Horton, Nathaniel Payne, and Matthew Payne; great grandchildren, Keelie Lonning, Kaleb Lonning, Ryker Lonning, Addison Mahaffey, Evalyn and Ella Carter, and Grainger Horton; also a host of nephews and nieces who loved her very much.
Memorial donations may be made to Southside Church of Christ @www.codcsouthside.com or by mail: 108 Narrows Rd, Shelbyville, TN 37160, or to Compassus Hospice @ www.compassuslivingfoundation.org.
Doak-Howell Funeral home is serving the family. www.doakfuneralhome.com.
Doak Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,
Tullahoma News – Jan. 13, 2021