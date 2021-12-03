Laura Faye Lowe passed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 69. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Laura, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Hice Sr., and the late Geneva Gilliam Hice. She was an avid TN Vols fan and enjoyed listening to music and fishing. Her favorite times were spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Geneva Renee Gilliam.
She is survived by sons, Bobby Gene Lowe Jr (Melinda) of Manchester and Christopher Michael Lowe (Bethany) of Crossville; daughter, Jennifer Hickerson (Jimmy) of Manchester; brothers, Thomas Edward Hice Jr., and Gary R. Hice (Kathy), both of Tullahoma; sister, Robbie Jean Clark of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Meghan and Lauren Lowe, Leia Stevens; Devan Hickerson, Terrin Maupin (Tori), Scottie Maupin Jr, Timmy Nowlin (Heidi) and Jordan Nowlin (Heather) and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 5, 2021