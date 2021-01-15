Laurence Allan “Larry” Hendrick, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 60.
Larry was born in Oak Ridge to the late Roger G. Hendrick Sr. and Emma Bardill Hendrick, who survives. He served his country in the United States Navy and went on to work at K & S Steele. At one time, Larry also worked in security at Jack Daniels and was member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Hendrick, Jr.
Larry is survived by his son, Adam Hendrick (Amy); his mother, Emma Hendrick; one sister, Patty Mathis (Terry); and one grandchild, Skyler Hendrick.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Faith Lutheran Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021