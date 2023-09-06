Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lawrence Eula Brooks, 89, of Tullahoma, formerly of Elora, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He was born in Kelso on Dec. 29, 1933, son of the late Eula Harrison Brooks and Mary Routt Brooks.
Lawrence was born into a hardworking, dairy farmer family. Being the oldest son, he started at a young age helping his family on the Thornton Taylor dairy farm. At age 17 he began showing Jersey cattle for Mr. Taylor and won multiple classes and shows for the next nine years. Lawrence was a gifted cattle showman and was considered one of the best showmen in the country. His children, Marilyn, Martha and Paul, followed his footsteps of showing cattle.
Lawrence sacrificed much in his life to make sure his family was well taken care of. He worked long hours on his farm but he was also a pillar in the Kelso and Elora communities as he helped his fellow farmers as well as his neighbors who were less fortunate. Later in life when Lawrence developed health issues that prevented him from farming, he was there to assist other farmers with his knowledge of farming. He started a small muscadine vineyard at home with his late wife Jennie. They both enjoyed raising different types of muscadines and making wine. They entered the Lincoln County Fair each year and won multiple times.
Lawrence was a very loving father and husband. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed telling them stories about his life. After Jennie passed and in declining health himself, Lawrence moved to Brookdale Senior Living where he resided for six years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Jennie Marx Brooks; daughter: Mary Ann Brooks; sisters: Martha Bradford and Mamie Ruth Robinson; and brothers: Wilson (Bo) Brooks and Johnny Brooks.
Mr. Brooks is survived by daughters: Marilyn Brooks Moore (Steve) of Tullahoma, and Martha Owens (Ricky) of Elora; son: Paul Brooks (Sandra) of Cottontown; grandchildren: Ginger Klein of Taft, Joshua Sumners (Shannon) of Taft, Justin Owens of Elora, Floyd Rowell IV (Jennifer) of Tullahoma, Victoria Rowell Wisener (Noland) of Tullahoma, Callie Brooks of Cottontown and Ella Brooks of Cottontown; great grandchildren: Tayton Sumners, Dayton Sumners, Hayden Sumners, Ian Klein and Lucy Rowell; brother: Roy Taylor Brooks (Ruth) of Petersburg; sister-in-law: Faye Brooks of Memphis; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 3 at Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home with Ronnie Thomas and Bill Newman officiating. Burial followed in Kelso Cemetery.
Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lawrence Eula Brooks. 508 West College Street, Fayetteville, TN 37334. www.gallantfuneralhome.com.
Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.