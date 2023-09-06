Brooks.jpg

Lawrence Eula Brooks, 89, of Tullahoma, formerly of Elora, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He was born in Kelso on Dec. 29, 1933, son of the late Eula Harrison Brooks and Mary Routt Brooks.

Lawrence was born into a hardworking, dairy farmer family. Being the oldest son, he started at a young age helping his family on the Thornton Taylor dairy farm. At age 17 he began showing Jersey cattle for Mr. Taylor and won multiple classes and shows for the next nine years. Lawrence was a gifted cattle showman and was considered one of the best showmen in the country. His children, Marilyn, Martha and Paul, followed his footsteps of showing cattle.

