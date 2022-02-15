A celebration of life for Lawrence Wayne Morris, 62, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Mr. Morris passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his residence in Tullahoma.
Lawrence was born in Winchester on March 26, 1959, the son of the late Paul Morris and Wyona Mae Slaton. He was a drywall sub-contractor for many years. Lawrence enjoyed playing pool. He could light up any room that he entered. Lawrence was also a very giving and caring man. He’d help anyone in need. He was a hard worker and provider, and most of all he was the best Papa ever. Lawrence was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence is also preceded in death by his late wife, Ann Morris; step-father, Charles Hernandez; brothers, Johnny Ray Morris and Charlie Hernandez; grandson, Hayden Elliott.
He is survived by his beloved wife of eight years, Gayle Morris; sons, Joshua Morris and Davy Alford; daughters, Natasha Morris, Miranda Morris (David Cates), Brianna Hill (Billy Wood), Jennifer Alford, and Angela Alford; brothers, Wesley Phillip Morris (Mitzi) and Paul Morris (Poppy); sisters, Jackie Biber, Paula Gann, and Angela Schmidt; grandchildren, Wyatt Elliott, Jaxson Boles, Payton Medrano, Paisley Elliott, Gabino Medrano, and Brooklyn Steverson.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022