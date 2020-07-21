Ledis Elena Marín de Palacios, daughter of Cruz Alejandro Marín Salazar (RIP) and Isabel Segunda de Marín Carrasquero (RIP), was born on May 17, 1948 in the "Las 25" oil field in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela and was the eldest of three children: the youngest José Alejandro Marín Marín (RIP) and was survived by the second Alexis José Marín Marín, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is also survived by her husband Neris Ramón Palacios of 47 years of marriage, eldest daughter, Rosmeli Isabel Workman her husband, Major US Marine Corp Ret. Todd Workman and youngest daughter, Griseldis Del Carmen Carson her husband, Dr. Marvin Carson; grandchildren, DeAngelo Ramón-Gressman Carson, Adeline Elena-Gressman Carson, Mateo Ronaldo-Gressman Carson, Elena Isabel Workman, Benjamin Ray Workman and Amelia Rosa Workman.
From an early age, Ledis proved to be an intelligent and studious girl in her school work. Her family owned oil rigs. She spent her childhood and part of her adolescence in the oil areas of Tia Juana, Tamare, Ciudad Ojeda and Lagunillas south of Lake Maracaibo. She attended boarding school at the Catholic Institute San José of the Holy Dominica Sisters, where she said she spent the best years of her childhood and adolescence. Her outstanding academic performance and good conduct allowed her to obtain numerous accolades including a silver and gold medal that was awarded for having maintained the highest qualifications and grades of the Institute, which earned her the highest academic scholarship. She attended high school at the Liceo Raúl Cuenca in Ciudad Ojeda. Her senior year, the family decided to move to the state of Carabobo, where she graduated valedictorian from high school at the Liceo Pedro Gual de Valencia. She actively participated in the Literature and Reading Club, the debate team, and political rallies. Again, her outstanding grades earned her a full academic scholarship to study at the Central University of Venezuela.
While attending a university would be difficult for an outspoken young lady, Venezuela was also overcome by urban guerrillas and the University suffered several closures. At the age of 20 her conviction to fight for freedom and overcome political inequalities led her to become part of the youth of the Political Action Democratic Party. She honored not only her maternal grandfather but her beliefs as he was a great defender of democratic principles, he taught many to fight for those who are most dispossessed and have no voice, to ensuring collaboration in matters of civil rights, his contribution was necessary and useful, and as well to be just and firm with all human kind. Upon graduating with high Honors (top 5% of her class) from college with a bachelors in Social Communications and Media and minor in Education/Literature, she worked as the Youth Secretary of Democratic Action. Later she would work as a diagrammer at the Valencian newspaper "Diario Centro".
She transitioned from political activist to her true calling as a Journalist at Rotolito, where Diario Centro was made and printed, she met who would be the love of her life Neris Ramón Palacios, a 28-year-old journalist returning from Germany after having completed a postgraduate degree in Modern Journal Production Techniques, knowledge that later led him to integrate the executive board of the newspaper El Nacional, one of the most important print media in Venezuela. Ledis always had two passions and careers which she pursued relentlessly. After obtaining her university degree, she went on to work in the Ministry of Education where she was appointed Head of Public Relations of the Institutes of Higher Education (Polytechnics, Technology and University Colleges). In this position it was her main responsibility to create the guidelines and protocols for all educational institutions, in coordination with the heads of public relations of each of the different institutes, as well as to coordinate their relations with the media in their respective locations.
Her dedication and work allowed her to stand out, receive various accolades and cultivate great friendships. At the end of her position with the Ministry, she held the position of Chief of Press in charge whose work was directly to report to the Minister of Education and the Office of the Presidency of the Republic in the Palace of Miraflores and media. As a journalist, she was highly respected with her written works published in different media, especially in the newspaper El Nacional and the informative body of the Ministry "Periódico ME" that she designed and coordinated with fellow journalist Elizabeth Crespo. It is also worth mentioning among her journalistic works: 1992 Interview with Michael Burn, Director of Marketing of Holiday Plan: "Walt Disney World offers luxury vacation through a new holiday concept." 2002 Interview with Leonel Fernández, former president of the Dominican Republic "In the last few years the Dominican Republic has been subjected to a situation that has caused instability that is expressed in the current lack of confidence". 1992 Puerto Rico dresses as a party! On the occasion of June 24, San Juan Day. 1993 Social Review: "The Cuban Civic Club recalled the patriotic date of May 20, 1902." In 1982, Ledis and her husband decided to travel to the United States in order for her to pursue a master's degree in Business Administration, and for her daughters Rosmeli and Griseldis to learn English; goals that fortunately were met. Unable to return to her native Venezuela, do to governmental coup, she decided to reside in Tampa, Florida the city that welcomed her and her family to the United States and where they were residing since their arrival. Neris Ramón and Ledis Elena had to find a way to produce for their family, and the only way they knew was by doing journalism. There was no Spanish-based media at the time in Tampa, Florida that united all Latin nationalities. The existing ones were mostly combative, dedicated to confronting the castrist government of Cuba; but they took their first steps in which she offered the Latin community the opportunity "The Hispanic Voice" owned by Mr. Mario Quevedo. Their time through this medium allowed them to get more involved with the community and know the need for another type of newspaper, more informative, educational and entertainment. After a few years they decided to open their own path. In this sense the couple Palacios made the decision to found a newspaper uniquely and exclusively owned and emerged “Nuevo Siglo” (New Century), a newspaper that not only marked a before and after in their lives but in the Tampa press.
They dedicated 25 years in body and soul to carrying out the project, which at the time was a success and where Ledis shared together with her husband all the tasks related to work in a media such as Public Relations, Drafting, Diagramming, etc. this after having had two successful careers. Along with the newspaper they opened a space on the radio that was called "Por los Caminos de América" that lasted 10 years and a great tune, in which weekly different places of Latin America were featured and talked about through topics such as the tourism, beauties of the place, its gastronomy, music, art, culture, folklore and the warmth of its people, in addition to an informational segment. For the program, Ledis was in charge of researching and collecting the material, under the coordination of her husband. These were fruitful years not only economically, but professionally and personally; but of all these achievements Ledis noted: "My greatest achievement and treasure is my family, my husband, companion and great support. My daughters Rosmeli and Griseldis and their husbands. They are all professionals, married, and successful, who have given us six wonderful grandchildren who are the best in our lives."
This whole trajectory, made her credit for several recognitions, among which it is worth mentioning: 1995, 2000, 2002, 2010, 2012, El Club 15 gave her plaques in recognition of her contribution to this Charitable Institution. 1996 The Municipality of Puebla (Mexico) named her "Distinguished Visitor." 2002 She was nominated as Journalist of the Year by The Press Foundation. Among others. Ledis was a great collaborator with the different social organizations, participating for more than 20 years as a jury in the elections of their respective queens, such as the Clubs Colombia, Ecuadorian, Peruvian, Venezuela, Puerto Rico. After her retirement, Ledis and her husband moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee, where they were resided until her passing. May she rest in peace for eternity.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24 at Kilgore Funeral Home 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00pm with Father Stephen Klasek officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 22, 2020