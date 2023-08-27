Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lee John Estabrooks of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital at the age of 71. Mr. Estabrooks was born in Newport News, VA to the late Bruce and Kay Kiley Estabrooks. Lee graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and remained an avid Tennessee football fan, a true VFL. During his life he worked as an engineer at Calsonic. Lee is survived by his wife, Betsy Potts Estabrooks; one daughter, Stacey Standfield (Nicholas); one son, Ryan Estabrooks (Erika Wolf); two brothers, Ron Estabrooks and Dennis Estabrooks (Margaret); and three grandchildren, Jack, Buchanan, and Lily Standfield. Visitation for Mr. Estabrooks will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. An additional Celebration of Lee's Life will be held after the graveside service on Sat, Aug. 26, from 1 – 4 p.m. at One22 West Restaurant in Tullahoma- 122 W. Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Tennessee gameday attire is encouraged, wear your favorite orange and white! For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Lee's memory be made to the Estabrook Legacy Scholarship Endowment at The University of Tennessee, 1525 University Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 27, 2023
