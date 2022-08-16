Lee Roy Hill, 80, of Estill Springs, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. He was born in Franklin County on Dec. 7, 1941, to the late Arthur Eugene and Mary Tennessee (Henley) Hill. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
