Lerah Rogers Branch, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at her home in Winchester.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Lerah was born on Oct. 6, 1926 in Tullahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Kelly Rogers and John Haskel Rogers; husband, JC Branch; and son, Ronnie Branch.
She is survived by her son, Barry (Patty) Branch, and daughter, Lisa (Ahmad) Vakili; beloved grandchildren Jennifer (Tom) Dreis, Jessica Vakili (Michael Knowles), and Randall Jay Branch; and great-grandchildren Libby and Lainey Dreis, Fletcher Knowles, and Karli and Bryce Branch; one brother, Johnny Rogers of Tullahoma, and one uncle, Robert Rogers of Tullahoma.
Lerah had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Estill Springs for 60 years, where she taught Sunday school and faithfully served her Lord in any capacity needed. She worked for many years at the Old Townsend Kindergarten in Winchester sharing her love of cooking and children. She always had a pot of coffee brewing and knew her favorite recipes by heart, graciously cooking for anyone who walked into her home and was most famous for her sweet tea and cornbread. She never let the barn cats go hungry either! Her mind remained sharp until the end and could remember family and friend’s phone numbers, never missed sending a greeting card, and knew every Hallmark movie.
She was gentle, tender hearted, and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Lerah loved her Lord and was reciting hymns and verses until her last breath. A special loving thank you to Lerah’s caretakers including Brenda Rogers, Cheryl Goins, Melissa Caldwell, Leauna King, Johnnie Braswell, Ann Pendleton, and the nurses of Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her memory to be made to Crossroads Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society.
Services were held Sunday Feb. 21. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Watson-North Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 14, 2021