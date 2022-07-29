Leslie Jane Durand

Leslie Jane Durand

Leslie Jane Durand, 69, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 after suffering from recurrent cancer.

On June 16, 1952, Leslie was born to John Alphonse “Jack” and Jane Stewart Durand of Cahokia, IL, formerly of Quincy, Ill. In 1954, her parents moved their young family to Tullahoma, TN where her father had accepted a position with Arnold Engineering Development Center to work on the development and testing of the X15.

