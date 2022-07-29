Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Leslie Jane Durand, 69, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 after suffering from recurrent cancer.
On June 16, 1952, Leslie was born to John Alphonse “Jack” and Jane Stewart Durand of Cahokia, IL, formerly of Quincy, Ill. In 1954, her parents moved their young family to Tullahoma, TN where her father had accepted a position with Arnold Engineering Development Center to work on the development and testing of the X15.
Leslie attended St. Paul School, West Jr. High and Tullahoma High School before moving back to Illinois to graduate from Quincy Senior High School in 1970. Leslie was a National Honor Society student who not only excelled in academics but also in extracurricular activities, including band competitions and numerous beauty pageants.
Leslie attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., where she advanced her creativity and love of fashion and design. She earned an Associate of Arts degree in 1972 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974.
After graduation, Leslie headed to the sun and style of Miami, Florida where she began her real estate career. She became executive property manager of various luxury complexes and served on the Board of Directors of the North Miami Chamber of Commerce. She also enjoyed traveling and the active social life of Coconut Grove, South Beach and Key Biscayne.
Following the devastation of Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Leslie joined her family in Austin, Texas. It was here that she established the real estate company, Durand Durand, with her brother, David. She continued her successful work as a realtor/broker until her retirement. In retirement, she enjoyed many past times such as sharing fashion and decorating advice with friends, creating elaborate, original greeting cards and practicing her French cooking skills.
Family and friends of Leslie will always remember her impeccable fashion sense, complete with signature hats and sunglasses. She loved the Florida and Texas sun and in her spare time was usually found poolside completing a New York Times crossword puzzle or playing a game of gin rummy while enjoying a glass of Cabernet. Her humor and wit made every family occasion an event filled with laughter and a friendly board game which she usually won.
Leslie was predeceased by her parents, John A. Durand and Jane Durand Brown and stepfather, Col. Edwin W. “Ted” Brown. She is survived by her sister, Annette D. Freres of Round Rock, Texas and her brother, David S. Durand of Nashville, Ark., and her nephews and nieces, Michael Freres, Michelle Freres, Adam Durand, Will Durand and Laura Beth Durand, who meant more to her than words can describe.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma, TN. Following the interment service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, a reception will be held at noon in the St. Paul parish center.
The family is grateful for your prayers and requests that instead of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association.
Tullahoma News – July 31, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Durand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.