Leslie Lynette Myers, 38, of Estill Springs, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at STRHS-Winchester. She was born April 26, 1983, in Winchester to the late Leslie Wayne Myers and Elizabeth Sutton Myers.
She graduated from Franklin County High School, received a BS degree in Nursing from Lipscomb University and a Master’s degree from MTSU. She co-owned Westside Family Medical in Tullahoma and also worked in Occupational Health at Nissan. Leslie was honest to a fault and a great friend. She loved to read, watch psychological thriller movies and shows, and spend time with her dogs. She also enjoyed eating Mexican food at Camino Real in Winchester.Leslie loved to travel but the beach was always her happy place. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leslie and Mildred Myers; maternal grandparents, Mack and Dessie Sutton; step-grandfather, Floyd Finchum; aunt, Janet Myers; uncle, Larry Wayne Sutton; numerous additional aunts and uncles; and her beloved dog, Bonnie.
She is survived by brother, Jeremy (Alicia) Myers; step-niece and nephew, Kaylea May and Kevin May; great-nephew, Daniel Owens; aunts, Emma (Bobby) Isbell, Cynthia (Junior) Nelson; cousins, Vickie Isbell, Tonya (Scott) Rayder, Taylor (Jake) Askren, Bella (Holly) Farris, Chance Millrany, Emily (John) Bull, Bryce Wilbourn, Olivia Wilbourn, Emma McCumber and numerous other cousins. Surrounded by lifelong friends, Tiffany Terrill, Stacey Lemonds, Jessica (Brad) McNeese, Alex (Jonathan) Ansley, Lincoln Rogers, Jennifer (Alex) Arnold, Jenny (Dallas) Felton, Susan (Curt) Gibbs, Glenda (Tommy) Terrill, Josh (Jenny) Garner, Lee (Brandye) Terrill, Natalie (Scotty) Frasier, Tara Brinkley, Elisabeth (Jimmy) Rood; other numerous lifelong friends and family and beloved dogs, Maggie, Tucker and Henry.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Moore-Cortner Chapel. Memorial donations may be given to Animal Harbor. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021