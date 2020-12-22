Lester Carrick of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 80.
Mr. Carrick was born in Asbury, TN to the late Lillard and Flora Marsh Carrick. During his life, Mr. Carrick was an entrepreneur who owned many different businesses, including Carricks Gulf, and was a follower of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Bobbie Grenier; and one brother, Glenn Carrick. Mr. Carrick is survived by his wife, Donna Carrick; three daughters, Lisa M. Rainey (James), Debbie Viviers, and Luann Carrick (Tami); one son, Rick Carrick (Shane); three sisters, Betty Riddle, Nancy Keele (Billy Wayne), and Dorothy Foster (Orville); nine grandchildren, Scott Rainey (Shana), Terry Rainey (Amanda), Stacy Milburn (Bryce), Leslie Carrick, Haley Viviers, Emma Snively (Cory), Matt Grenier, Samantha Grenier, and Megan Grenier (Emily); and 13 great-grandchildren, Cody, Justin, Izzy, Sam, Madison, Kylie, Oliver, Coletyn, Abigail, Ryleigh, Kayson, Skylar, and Ellie.
Visitation for Mr. Carrick will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Wallace Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Tullahoma Lions Club. 1 John 3:18 “Let us not love with words or talk only, but with deeds and truth”
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 23, 2020