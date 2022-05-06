Lester “Wayne” Caldwell, 65, of Tullahoma, passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Born in Fayetteville, Tennessee, on Dec. 17, 1956, to the late Lester and Odalean Caldwell, Wayne devoted his life to being a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a forty-five-year member of Wesley Heights Methodist Church of Tullahoma, Tennessee and had been a route driver, for over thirty- two years, for Little Debbie. Wayne was a people person, who loved socializing with his customers and his line of work. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and watching NASCAR races. Wayne will surely be missed by his loving family and friends.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Marjorie Haley.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty years, Shirley Mears-Caldwell; four sons, Jay (Christy) Caldwell, Jason Andrew (Margaret) Green, Jimmy Wayne Green and David Wendell Green; two brothers, Andy (Jean) Caldwell and Timmy (Vicki) Caldwell; five grandchildren, Leigha (Brandon) Lowe, Kaye Branch, Abigail Green, Josh Green and Haley Rougemont; and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors, at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment to immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 8, 2022