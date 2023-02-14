Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lexie Ervin Fletcher, 60, of Estill Springs departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness.
Mr. Fletcher was born in Tullahoma to the late Mitchell Elam Fletcher and Sarah Avalene Stone Fletcher. He was a 1980 graduate of Tullahoma High School. Mr. Fletcher was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. He was employed for approximately 10 years at Coca-Cola in Tullahoma. He then was employed for several years for the former Tullahoma Floor Covering before becoming disabled. It was said by his family that he never was a complainer. He was a very talented musician and played different instruments but he especially loved playing the piano. He will be remembered as a "Simple Man". He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially for his musical talents.
In addition to his parents, Sarah Womack and Mitchell Fletcher he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Tony Martin.
He is survived by his daughter, Savannah Fletcher of Manchester, son, Lexie Fletcher of Tullahoma, 2-grandchildren; Jonah and Layla Fletcher, sisters; Melissa Marlow and husband, Glen of Estill Springs, Tenn., Keita Martin of Tullahoma and step-father, Kenneth Womack of Estill Springs.
Services for Mr. Fletcher will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Steve Powell, officiating and Pastor Keita Martin. Visitation for Mr. Fletcher will be held from Noon on Wednesday, prior to services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 15, 2023
