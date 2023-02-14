Lexie Ervin Fletcher

Lexie Ervin Fletcher, 60, of Estill Springs departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness. 

Mr. Fletcher was born in Tullahoma to the late Mitchell Elam Fletcher and Sarah Avalene Stone Fletcher. He was a 1980 graduate of Tullahoma High School.  Mr. Fletcher was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. He was employed for approximately 10 years at Coca-Cola in Tullahoma.  He then was employed for several years for the former Tullahoma Floor Covering before becoming disabled.  It was said by his family that he never was a complainer. He was a very talented musician and played different instruments but he especially loved playing the piano. He will be remembered as a "Simple Man".  He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially for his musical talents.

