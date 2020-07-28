Lieutenant Colonel Edward L. Winton, Combat Engineer, United States Army, passed this life on July 25, 2020, at the age of 83.
He was born in Coffee County to the late Yancey and Ada Winton. He will be interred on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Alabama State Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Alabama, with full military honors.
Ed lived his life with love and a focus on others. He was well known for his generosity and selfless investments in the well-being of those around him. Ed was quick to tell a joke, lift a spirit, provide counsel to so many, and/or intercede with prayer. Ed was also beloved by every child he met. Ed’s life will leave a lasting impact on his family and friends.
He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1956 and Auburn University in 1962 at which time he received his commission. He held a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and was a graduate of The Command and General staff College and the Logistic portion of the National War College. Most of his service was in Europe and Southeast Asia (two assignments in Vietnam). He received many awards and decorations including the Bronze Star Medal for service as a Combat Engineer Company Commander in Vietnam. He served as an Associate Professor of Military Science on staff as Adjutant at North Georgia Military College. His last assignment was senior on-site professor for Command and General Staff College students enrolled in the United States Army Reserve School, Birmingham, Alabama. Lt. Col. Winton, as a civilian, served ten years as the Chief of Information Management for the Mobile District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and was a member of the local Chapter of the Society of American Military Engineers.
Lt. Col. Winton was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Tullahoma and Azalea Hills Christian Church in Mobile, Ala. At the time of his death, was a member of The Woodlands Christian Church in The Woodlands, Texas. He was an active leader in the Boy Scouts of American which contributed to his sons becoming Eagle Scouts.
Lt. Col. Winton is survived by his wife, Wendy W. Winton of The Woodlands, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Winton Hinman (Jonathan) of San Rafael, Calif.; son, Hunter R. Winton (Kellie) of Cave Creek, Ariz.; and son, James E. Winton (Michelle) of The Woodlands, Texas; eight grandchildren, Aspen Hinman, Jackson Winton, Houston Winton, Mason Winton, and Evan Winton, Forrest Winton, Vivian Winton, and Kathryn (Sassy) Winton.
Lt. Col. Winton was preceded in death by brothers, Yancy, Thomas, Fred, Mack, Jack, Lanny, and sister, Nell Ruth Rozell. He is survived by sisters; Shirley W. Clark, Evelyn W. Fielder, Judy W. Knight, and brother, Robert Winton, all of Tullahoma.
Cashner Funeral Home Conroe, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 29, 2020