Lillian Blanche Goff, age 70 of Winchester, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sherwood on January 23, 1952, to the late Joe D. and Bessie Lee (Frame) Haney.  Before her retirement, Lillian worked in the hospitality industry for many years.  A dedicated member of Grace Community Church, she enjoyed spending time reading and studying her Bible.

In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed working in her flowers, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Thursday, December 22, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Dec 22
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 22, 2022
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
