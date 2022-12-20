Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lillian Blanche Goff, age 70 of Winchester, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sherwood on January 23, 1952, to the late Joe D. and Bessie Lee (Frame) Haney. Before her retirement, Lillian worked in the hospitality industry for many years. A dedicated member of Grace Community Church, she enjoyed spending time reading and studying her Bible.
In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed working in her flowers, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joe Haney, Jim Haney, and Alex Haney. Lillian is survived by her loving husband of twenty-seven years, Randy Goff; children, Stanley (Marty) Speakman, Stephanie Speakman, and Shane (Stacy) Speakman; grandchildren, Sasha Speakman, Shayneah Vanwagon, Silas Speakman, Shane Speakman Jr, Taylor Johnson, Mercedez Hannah, and Jessalynn Harris; great-grandchildren, Zaedyn Johnson, Myles Vanwagon, and Ava Noel Hannah; siblings, Rita Frame and Patty Hooper; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Rocky Burgraff officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 21, 2022
