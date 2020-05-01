Lillian Gaye Bailey of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 76.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Guntersville, Ala., to the late J.B. and Katie Baugh Moore. During her life, Mrs. Bailey worked as a seamstress at TN Apparel. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Bailey, and two brothers, Kenneth and Doyle Moore.
She is survived by two sons, James Gregory Bailey and his wife, Terri, and Christopher Scott Bailey and his wife, Amy; four grandchildren, Jackson W, Cody M, Clay V, and Lexi Caroline Bailey; two sisters, Shirly Townsend, and Peggy Brandon and her husband Thomas; and sister-in-law Alicea Moore.
Family services will take place Saturday, May 2 with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Lillian’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s TN- 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-9933.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 3, 2020