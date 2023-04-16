Linda Charlene Sims of Hazel Green, Ala., passed this life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her residence at the age of 78. 

Funeral Services were held on Friday, April 14 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

