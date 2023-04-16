Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Linda Elaine Gifford Farmer, 73, of Huntland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence. Linda was born on Nov. 21, 1949, in Jackson County, Alabama to the late Boggus Ongle and Bobbie Pauline (Metcalf) Gifford. Funeral service were conducted Thursday, April 13 from the Winchester Holiness Church with Rodger Paradice officiating. Interment followed in the Winchester Holiness Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 16, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.