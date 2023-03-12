Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Linda Faye Guinn Hopkins, 75, of Coffee County, formerly of Winchester, departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Winchester on July 22, 1947 to the late Jess and Ruby (Farris) Guinn. Before her retirement, she had been employed by Tennessee Apparel Company in Tullahoma for over forty years. A devout Christian, Linda was a member of Mount Vernon Church of the Nazarene. She loved her friends and family, and enjoyed spending time with her in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hopkins; brothers, Willard Guinn and Junior Guinn; sister, Minnie Chisam; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Guinn; and brothers-in-law, Will Buckner and Douglas Chisam.
Linda is survived by her brothers, Charles Guinn, Joe (Brenda) Guinn, and Hershel (Dean) Guinn; sisters, Faye Buckner and Mary Ann (Bill) Hopkins; and her favorite pet, her beloved dog Sandie.
Funeral services were held March 10 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Brother Elbert Smith officiating. Interment followed Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – March 12, 2023
