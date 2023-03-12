Linda Faye Guinn Hopkins

Linda Faye Guinn Hopkins

Linda Faye Guinn Hopkins, 75, of Coffee County, formerly of Winchester, departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.  

She was born in Winchester on July 22, 1947 to the late Jess and Ruby (Farris) Guinn. Before her retirement, she had been employed by Tennessee Apparel Company in Tullahoma for over forty years. A devout Christian, Linda was a member of Mount Vernon Church of the Nazarene. She loved her friends and family, and enjoyed spending time with her in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hopkins; brothers, Willard Guinn and Junior Guinn; sister, Minnie Chisam; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Guinn; and brothers-in-law, Will Buckner and Douglas Chisam. 

To send flowers to the family of Linda Faye Guinn Hopkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.