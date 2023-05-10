Linda Foster Ledford of Tullahoma passed from this life into the waiting arms of Jesus on May 4 at Brighton Gardens in Brentwood. Born in Old Hickory, Tennessee to the late Edward and Mary Elizabeth Foster, she was raised to model her life after Proverbs 31. Linda was a devoted wife to Bob, loving mother to their 6 children, and adoring Nana to 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Friends often asked Linda how she managed to accomplish so much as a busy wife and mother. She was ever industrious, energetic, generous, and compassionate in her daily tasks while caring for her family and many acquaintances. She was well known for her hospitality and her love of fun. Many a good conversation took place around her morning table over a cup of coffee, and she was quick to take meals and kind company to those in need.

