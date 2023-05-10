Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Linda Foster Ledford of Tullahoma passed from this life into the waiting arms of Jesus on May 4 at Brighton Gardens in Brentwood. Born in Old Hickory, Tennessee to the late Edward and Mary Elizabeth Foster, she was raised to model her life after Proverbs 31. Linda was a devoted wife to Bob, loving mother to their 6 children, and adoring Nana to 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Friends often asked Linda how she managed to accomplish so much as a busy wife and mother. She was ever industrious, energetic, generous, and compassionate in her daily tasks while caring for her family and many acquaintances. She was well known for her hospitality and her love of fun. Many a good conversation took place around her morning table over a cup of coffee, and she was quick to take meals and kind company to those in need.
When Bob retired, they spent part of their time in a second home in Fairhope, Alabama where they were welcomed into another church family. It didn’t take long for folks there to embrace the Sunday morning “hat lady” as one of their own. She shared her love of Fairhope with several of her Tennessee friends, creating adventures and warm memories all around. In a word, warmth probably best describes how Linda lived her days. She was a remarkable daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nana, and friend. Her absence will be deeply felt.
In her later years, Linda considered long obituaries distasteful, but this writer will bear the blame. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Judith Sluder. She is survived by brothers Larry (Lynn) Foster and Danny (Lynn) Foster; her husband of 66 years Robert Ledford, Sr; and their children: Valerie (Clark) Brandon, Mike (Jennifer) Ledford, Libby (Kevin) Collins, Rob (Melanie) Ledford, Jennifer (Randy) Wolcott; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Lane Church of Christ on May 21 with visitation from 1:00-3:00 pm and memorial service at 3:00 pm. Ladies are invited to wear hats to the service in Linda’s memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Lane Church of Christ in memory of Linda for the ministry to the Church in Athens, Greece.
