Linda Gail Wheeler, 74, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home peacefully. A native of Franklin County, she was born on January 2, 1948, to the late Norris and Doris (Arnold) Cope Jr. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Chris Noland officiating. A private burial for family is planned.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 9, 2022
