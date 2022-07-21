Linda Jane Andolsek

Linda Jane Andolsek

Linda Jane Andolsek, 60, of Tullahoma passed peacefully at her home on July 19, 2022.

Born in Decherd in 1961, Linda was the oldest of three children born to Alta Faye and George Brown Myers.  She was preceded in death by her parents.  She is survived by her loving husband Max; daughters Tamara Lindsay-Fazio (nee Tilley) (Roy) of Colorado and Tonya Ross (nee Andolsek) (Whitney) of Tullahoma; brothers Tim Myers (Bobbie) of Dayton and Tony Myers (Laura) of Tullahoma; grandsons Conor, Jax, Spencer, and Mason; granddaughter Kobi Bree; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Andolsek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.