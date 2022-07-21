Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Linda Jane Andolsek, 60, of Tullahoma passed peacefully at her home on July 19, 2022.
Born in Decherd in 1961, Linda was the oldest of three children born to Alta Faye and George Brown Myers. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Max; daughters Tamara Lindsay-Fazio (nee Tilley) (Roy) of Colorado and Tonya Ross (nee Andolsek) (Whitney) of Tullahoma; brothers Tim Myers (Bobbie) of Dayton and Tony Myers (Laura) of Tullahoma; grandsons Conor, Jax, Spencer, and Mason; granddaughter Kobi Bree; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Linda was born and raised in Franklin County. She moved to Florida in 1983 where she met Max. Linda and Max lived in Florida and Colorado before returning to Tullahoma. Linda was a wife and mother and proudly earned her GED and then Associates degree from Motlow State Community College. She coached softball, loved the beach in Ft. Walton/Destin, Florida, and was an avid University of Tennessee football fan.
