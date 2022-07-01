Funeral services for Ms. Linda Kay Woodlee, 77, of Tullahoma, were conducted on Friday, July 1, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Tullahoma Funeral Home with preacher Jeff Collet officiating. Burial immediately followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family began at 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Kay passed away on Tuesday, June 28 after an extended illness at LifeCare Center in Tullahoma.
Ms. Kay was born on April 6, 1945, to the late Houston and Mary Waye Martin, in Davidson County. She was a member of the Wilson Ave. Church of Christ in Tullahoma. Ms. Kay was an avid reader, especially from the Bible, and she enjoyed having her own personal Bible study before her declining health. Ms. Kay also enjoyed watching western movies.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Kay is preceded in death by her son, Rodney Chase Carroll; brothers, Robert and H. Clay Martin, sisters, Marie Moran and Barbara Pyrdum. She is survived by her grandchildren, Savannah, Brooklyn, Dillon, and Austin; sister, Betty Young; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.
Ms. Kay’s family would like to thank the staff at LifeCare Center and Hospice Compassus for the excellent care that was given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice Compassus of Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 3, 2022