Linda Myers Thomas of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital at the age of 77.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Palmer to the late Alton Bell and Laura Bryant Myers. During her life, Linda worked as a hairdresser at Fashionette Salon, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma, and the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Doug Thomas; one daughter, Laura Feyen (Bruce); one son, Russell Thomas (Mary Beth); one sister, Christine Ingman Jackson; and four grandchildren, Fletcher, Betsy, and Andrew Thomas, and Emily Feyen.
Visitation for Mrs. Thomas will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 5 -8 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Friday, April 14 at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Linda's memory be made to UMVIM (United Methodist Volunteers in Mission) - UMVIM, SEJ, P.O. Box 276, Birmingham, AL 35201.
Tullahoma News – April 12, 2023
