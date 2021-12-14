Lindsey ("Lin") Neill Rowe, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 52.
Lin grew up in Caldwell, Arkansas and graduated from Forrest City High School where he met his future wife, Amy. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Lin served in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm. He remained in close contact with his Marine Corps buddies and thought of them as his brothers. Lin was an electric lineman for most of his civilian career. Through that work, he traveled to many locations and enjoyed the opportunity to be of service to others by helping to restore electricity in the wake of natural disasters. Lin had a great sense of humor, as well as a wealth of knowledge, skills, and talents that he generously shared with others. He taught many people, including his children, how to enjoy the outdoors, repair and build things, and so much more. Lin was always quick to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. He had great taste in music. Lin could spot a deer from miles away, and loved hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his friends, family, and pets. When the children were growing up, Lin made every day meaningful and fun for them. Lin was predeceased by his parents, Mary Bob (Lindsey) and Neill Campbell Rowe. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Amy Lynne (Carr) Rowe, beloved children, Katie Rowe Sweeney (Chase) of Huntsville, Ala., Elizabeth Rowe of Murfreesboro, TN, and John Rowe of Nashville.
Lin is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, as well as Jamey Ancel who was like a brother to Lin since childhood. Lin had numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and other dear family members. He had a special relationship with Amy's family and will be missed by all. Lin had many wonderful friends from his childhood home in Arkansas, his service in the United States Marine Corps, and his career as an electric lineman. He had an incredible group of friends in Tullahoma.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane with a reception following from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Nashville Rescue Mission or Dale W. Langford 1323 Marine Corps League, 27 Crain Drive, Bryant, AR 72022.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 15, 2021