Lindy Sue Dodson, 48, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Feb. 8, 1973 to the late C.L. Evans and Florence Stapleton Brinkley. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Mt. Garner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 31, 2021

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.