Lindy Sue Dodson, 48, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Feb. 8, 1973 to the late C.L. Evans and Florence Stapleton Brinkley. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Mt. Garner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses.
Tullahoma News – March 31, 2021