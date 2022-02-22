Lisa Renee Noon, 80, of Tullahoma passed this earthly life on Feb. 16, 2022 at The Waters of Smyrna. She was the daughter of the late Harry Taylor, Sr., and Henrietta Hancock Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Noon; brothers, Harry Jr and James Howard Taylor, Jr; sisters, Pearlie Ellis, Edwinda Grayson and Mattie Miller.
She is survived by two daughters, Jan R. (the late Lowery) Perkins and Gin Noon (Larry) Spaulding; son, Robert (Princella) Allgood, Sr.; sister, Hattie (Henry) Wood; six grandchildren, Tony Devaughn, Chenae Perkins, Robert Allgood, Jr, Killian Allgood, Jessica Thrasher and Maleah Spaulding; two great grandchildren, Kaine Hoo and Kaidrinne Perkins-Nunley; and a host of family and friends, including her special nephew, Keith Lillard and "play" daughter, Monica London-Holsey.
Visitation Friday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon at Shorter Chapel AME Church with Rev. Chris Grizzard officiating and Rev. Lance Shelton as Eulogist. Interment Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
Tullahoma News – Feb. 23, 2022