Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lloyd Allen Downs, 79, of Manchester passed from this life on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Manchester.
Mr. Downs was born in Bloomingdale, NY, to his late parents Walter Downs and Ethel Fletcher Downs. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN, with his wife, Sherry. Mr. Downs was a dedicated soldier, having served in the US Army in the Vietnam War, and in the Army – National Guard in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was well decorated in all of his deployments and had honors in sharp shooting and marksmanship. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer, being outdoors gardening or yard work, and was a jack of all trades. Mostly, Mr. Downs was a carpenter by trade before and after his time serving his country. He was a very proud American and he deeply loved his country. Mr. Downs was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and was a generous and kind person. He had an infectious sense of humor, was a prankster, and was loved by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Adamkowski. Mr. Downs is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Downs; daughters, Angel Downs (David) Knipping and Codi Downs; sisters, Frances Downs (Bob) Tummons and Elieen Downs; grandchildren, Olivia Layne, Liliana Stetler, and Emily Craddock; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Aug. 6 in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed on Monday, Aug. 7 at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.