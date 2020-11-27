Lloyd Waldo Ramsey, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at NHC at the age of 91.
Mr. Ramsey was born in Clover, South Carolina to the late William and Cara Alexander Ramsey. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and went on to work as a Quality Inspector with the Defense Contract Audit Agency. Mr. Ramsey was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, was an avid golfer and loved country music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janie Ramsey; and seven brothers and sisters.
Mr. Ramsey is survived by four children, Terry Ramsey and his wife Virginia, Lori Floyd and her husband David, Mike Ramsey and his wife Lynn, and Mary Pridgen and her husband Chad; grandchildren, Amanda Hazlett, Kyle Floyd, Jamie Wulf, Derek Ramsey, Ryan Ramsey, Mallory Bailey, and Jake Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Skylar Ramsey, Sammera Wulf, Sasha Wulf, Sawyer Hazlett, Charlotte Hazlett, and Remi Bailey; and one sister, Lois Cochran.
A memorial mass was held Nov. 27 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lannom Library, 312 North Collins Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 29, 2020