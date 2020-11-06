Funeral services for Lois Brewer, 78, of Tullahoma were held Friday, Nov. 6 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Brewer passed from this life on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Lois was born on Dec. 5, 1941, in Tullahoma. She worked at AEDC for many years. Lois loved listening to music and socializing. She worked most of her life and would go to Marilyn’s almost every day. Lois enjoyed helping people, and never met a stranger. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lois is preceded in death by her mother, Odell Phillips; grandson, Chayton Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Dena Heath; three grandchildren, Michelle Congdon, Tehya Congdon, and Wyatt Lynes; one great-granddaughter, Evie Signs.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Lois’s name to Family Food Ministry, 696 Sarvis Branch Road, Estill Springs, TN, or to Westside Nazarene Church, 123 Westside Drive, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 8, 2020