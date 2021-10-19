Lois Kathleen Smith, 81, passed away Sunday Oct. 17, 2021, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born in Lebanon on Oct. 22, 1939.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021

Service information

Oct 20
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Oct 20
Visitation
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
10:30AM-12:30PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
