Loland McArthur of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, April 2, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 69. A Celebrate of Life service will be held at a later time.
Loland was the son of the late Wendell and Marjorie Cobb McArthur. He graduated from Coffee County High School in Manchester in 1971. He enjoyed music, computers, collecting movie videos, farming and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Arthell Webb and brother, Phillip McArthur.
Mr. McArthur is survived by his brother, Randy McArthur of Tullahoma; sisters, Patricia Bennett of Tullahoma and Janie Howard of Lynchburg; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma News – April 6, 2022