Londa Jean Nelson, 57, padded this life on Dec. 17 due to complications of COVID-19 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital, Tullahoma. She was born in Grundy Center, Iowa.
Londa loved her family, spiritual family and her cats, Little Bit, Oliver and Xander. She also loved her Chalk Couture family and loved making things with them.
Londa is preceded in death by her father, Frank Lindsley Watkins, her mother, Dixie Lee Spates, and a brother, Terry Wayne Watkins.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Wayne Nelson, her son Adam Crane, Bremerton, Wash., her sister and brother in law, Kathy and Larry Boswell, Tullahoma, her brother and sister in law, John and Kathleen Watkins, Feeding Hills, Mass., as well as lots of aunts, uncles, cousins and her spiritual family. She will be missed by all.
A Zoom service was held Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 26, 2021