Loraine Adair Reagan, 90, of Tullahoma died Sept. 26 at home following an extended illness.
A White County native, she had been a Tullahoma resident since 1955.
She was the widow of Remus Reagan. Together, they operated the Tullahoma Restaurant in downtown Tullahoma for several years as well as some other businesses. Loraine grew up in Doyle, White County, where her father operated a barber shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Melvina Adair; three sisters, Florence Adair, Ester Tindle and Marie Melton, all of White County; nephew, Joe Melton; niece, Phyllis Elkins; great-nephew, Todd Bess and great-niece, Sheila Fann, all of McMinnville. Special mention to her wonderful caregiver, Pattie Farmer of Tullahoma.
Graveside service was held at Old Bethel Cemetery in White County followed by interment on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Gardens of Memory was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 7, 2020