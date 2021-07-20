Loreen M. Freund, 74, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 18, 1946 to the late Frances and Amelia Kucera. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 71, P.O. Box 188, Monteagle, TN 37356.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 21, 2021