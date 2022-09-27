Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lorene McBee Davis of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 77.
Mrs. Davis was born in Shelbyville to the late Robert and Lula Jolly McBee. In addition to her parents, Mrs. David was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Davis; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Lorie Davis; two sons, Mike and Steve Davis; two grandchildren, Korrie Davis, and Buddy Swan; and one sister, Lillian McCullough.
Visitation for Mrs. Davis was held on Sunday, Sept. 25 Kilgore Funeral Home with services immediately following in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Shannon Lemmon officiating. Burial took place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 28, 2022
