Lorene McBee Davis of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 77.

Mrs. Davis was born in Shelbyville to the late Robert and Lula Jolly McBee. In addition to her parents, Mrs. David was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Davis; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Lorie Davis; two sons, Mike and Steve Davis; two grandchildren, Korrie Davis, and Buddy Swan; and one sister, Lillian McCullough.

