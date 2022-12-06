Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lorraine Evans, née Eisele, passed away peacefully at the age of ninety-five at Oak Trace in Downers Grove, Illinois on Nov. 29, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Ruth Sparks and Leo Eisele on April 16, 1946. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 pm at Watson-North Funeral Home with funeral service following at noon from the chapel of Watson – North Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Watson-North Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
