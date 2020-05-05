Lota Catherine Riddle Carpenter was born Feb. 2, 1919 and passed away April 22, 2020.
She was daughter to Joe and Etta Riddle from Franklin County and was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Carpenter; son, Curtis Carpenter; son-in-law, Robert Murphy; granddaughter, Connie Carlton Dorrsett, three brothers and six sisters.
She is survived by three children including daughters, Barbara (Collen) Carlton and Frances Murphy, and son, Larry (Cheryl) Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Carpenter and sister, Johnnie Insel; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Lota was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and his son Christ Jesus and was baptized in 1953. Her greatest comfort was knowing she would be resurrected to a paradise earth under God’s Kingdom rule.
There will be a private family graveside service. A public memorial will be held at a later date
Daves Culbertson Funeral Home of Tullahoma is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 6, 2020