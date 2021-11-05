Louella M. Myers of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at her home at the age of 90. Mrs. Myers was born in Donovan, Ill., to the late Frank and Edna Ames Bossong. During her life she worked in a variety of industries, most recently as a secretary for the Tustin Unified School District in California. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Myers; two brothers, Harold and Homer Bossong; two sisters, Helen Hamilton, and Anita Thomas; and one nephew Danny Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Kari Myers (John Sallee); granddaughter Krystal Jennings (Garrick); grandson Kristopher Myers; nieces and nephews Kris Beasley, Kevin Thomas, Kelly Thomas, Kara Remick, Eileen Toune, Larry Bossong, and Louis Bossong; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Myers was a lover of animals, especially cats, so the family asks that for those who wish, donations in her memory be made to Animal Harbor- P.O. Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 7, 2021