Louella Martin Pyle of Tullahoma passed over to her heavenly home Friday, June 18.
Born July 14, 1917 in Turkey Creek Community, she was the daughter of John and Ida Martin. She is survived by her son, Wayne Pyle of Murfreesboro and daughter, Suzanne Pyle Enzfelder of Orlando. A revered citizen, she and her late husband Paul operated Paul Pyle Photography Studio for over thirty years; they also handcrafted more than 1600 Appalachian dulcimers. Mrs. Pyle was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, and attended Cedar Lane church in Tullahoma.
Visitation is set for Tuesday, June 22 at Daves Culbertson, 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service at Cedar Lane Church of Christ on Wed. June 23 at 11 a.m.
Daves Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 20, 2021