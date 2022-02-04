Louise B Norman, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
She was born in Shelbyville on Sept. 10, 1925 to the late James Harvey and Myrtle Baldwin Brown. Louise loved to cook, work in her flower gardens, and do crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Norman, Sr. and siblings, Harvey Brown, and Sandra Bianchi.
She is survived by her children, Janice Stewart of Fayetteville, NC, Robert Norman, Jr. of Shelbyville, Larry Norman of Lynchburg, Angie (Gary) Miller of Estill Springs; four grandchildren, Alan Hambrick, Derrick Norman, Chris Miller, and Michael Norman; eleven great grandchildren, two great- great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 from noon until 2 p.m. at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jennings Moore Cortner. Interment will be at Lynchburg Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 181 Majors Blvd., Lynchburg, TN 37352 931-759-4552 www.moorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022