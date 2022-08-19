Louise Berry Morgan

Louise Berry Morgan

Louise Berry Morgan, 96, of Hillsboro passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Hillsboro.

Louise was born September 17, 1925 to her late parents Thomas G and Lucille Willis Berry. At birth, she was premature and had to be carried on a pillow. Being premature certainly did not keep her down. Louise was an intelligent, strong, funny and determined woman until her final days on this Earth.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.