Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Louise Berry Morgan, 96, of Hillsboro passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Hillsboro.
Louise was born September 17, 1925 to her late parents Thomas G and Lucille Willis Berry. At birth, she was premature and had to be carried on a pillow. Being premature certainly did not keep her down. Louise was an intelligent, strong, funny and determined woman until her final days on this Earth.
Louise began her working career at AEDC Officer’s Club under General Gossick in 1966. She loved her job and all of the Generals and Managers, customers and friends that she served for 44 years. Louise was blessed to have worked for 44 years at the club. She was 83 years old when she finally retired due to some health issues.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by brother, James (Jimmy) Berry and late husband (divorced) John Thomas Morgan.
Louise is survived by four children, Faye (Chuck) Wollert, John Dennis (Carol) Morgan, Joan (Robert) Barnes, Kevin (Juanita) Morgan; eight grandchildren, Barry Carr, Katrina Carr, John Robert Morgan, Kaycee Barnes Sullivan, Nikki Bush, Ashley Morgan, Joseph Carrick, and Matthew Morgan; 14 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed life, loved people, music and dancing the night away. She will be missed by many folks, especially the ones who loved her dearly.
Graveside services were held Friday, Aug. 19 at Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery with Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed at the cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Intrepid Home Health, Compassus Palliative and Hospice Care of Tullahoma, and special friend Tiffany Lester for her love and care for their mother.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.