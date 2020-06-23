Louise H. Kimbro, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at her home at the age of 85.
Mrs. Kimbro was born in Butler County, Alabama to the late Luke and Ella Bell Harris. During her life she worked as a hairdresser at Kimbro Beauty and Barber Shop and also did taxes for H&R Block. Mrs. Kimbro was also a member of College Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kimbro; one son, Gary Lynn Kimbro; one brother, J.C. Harris; and two sisters, Nell Smith and Lou Ella Rimpf. She is survived by one son, Allan Kimbro; one sister, Diane Harris; one brother, Gerald Wayne Harris (Betty); two grandchildren, Allan Kimbro II (Emily), and Nick Kimbro (Stephanie); and four great-grandchildren, Marley Addison, Stella Presley, Charlie Wayne, and Mason Lee Kimbro.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 22 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Hice officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
