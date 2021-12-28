Louise Watson Smith, of Tullahoma, peacefully passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Community Care of Rutherford County at the age of 91.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late, Russell and Orene Crosslin Watson. Louise was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves a wonderful legacy of family and tradition. She was an admired business woman, owner of Smith and Son Wholesale. Well known in the community, she was also blessed by loyal friends, who were important in her life. The warmth and care provided by Community Care and Willow Brook Hospice are so greatly appreciated.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde W. Smith; son, Clyde W. Smith, Jr.; sisters, Russell Nell Simmons and Mary W. Boswell; and grandson, James Reed. Mrs. Smith is survived by grandsons, Monty Smith (Kim) of Murfreesboro; Tennessee Smith of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Jon Reed of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Laurie Smith; great-grandchildren, Abby, Ellie, Finley, Natalie and James; beloved nephews and nieces and their extended families.
She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 29, 2021