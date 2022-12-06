Lovell Kent Henson, 80, of Estill Springs, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in Lufkin, Texas to the late Clovis and Francis Rhea (Lovell) Henson. Visitation with family and friends will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Watson-North Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel of Watson-North at 1 p.m. with Rev. Rocky Whray and Rev. Gary Tubb officiating. Inurnment will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park.

Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 10
Visitation
Saturday, December 10, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
Dec 10
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 10, 2022
1:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
