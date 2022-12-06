Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lovell Kent Henson, 80, of Estill Springs, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in Lufkin, Texas to the late Clovis and Francis Rhea (Lovell) Henson. Visitation with family and friends will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Watson-North Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel of Watson-North at 1 p.m. with Rev. Rocky Whray and Rev. Gary Tubb officiating. Inurnment will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park.
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 7, 2022
