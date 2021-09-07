Graveside services for Lowell Max Huddleston, 82, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Henagar Baptist Church Cemetery in Henagar, Ala., with Terry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mr. Huddleston passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital.
Max was born in Byrdstown on March 17, 1939, the son of the late Ben and Bessie Huddleston. He was a graduate of Tennessee Technological University, and he taught for over 30 years at Tullahoma High School. Max enjoyed spending time on his farm, and he was a devoted member of Tullahoma House of Prayer.
In addition to his parents, Max is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Perry Huddleston; brother, Earl Huddleston; sisters, Ethel Huddleston, Emmogene Huddleston, and Christine Huddleston. He is survived by one brother, Glenn Huddleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Max’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 8, 2021